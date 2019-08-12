Lexicon Bank opens in Las Vegas

Southern Nevada’s first new community bank in more than a decade has made its debut.

Lexicon Bank has opened its doors at retail and office complex Tivoli Village in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy Great Ink Communications)

Lexicon Bank CEO John Miller shows off the keys to the bank's future location at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lexicon Bank, led by CEO John Miller, opened for business Monday in Las Vegas retail and office complex Tivoli Village, at Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive, the bank said in a news release.

Its founders raised $20 million from more than 100 investors, according to the announcement.

In a prospectus issued last year to drum up investors, Lexicon said its proposed services include credit lines, equipment loans, and real estate and construction loans.

