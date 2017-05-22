Licensing Expo draws emojis, Grumpy Cat to Las Vegas

Emoticon characters. (Thinkstock)

Part of the Licensing Expo is seen at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas is getting its emoji back.

The yellow-colored smileys and ideograms used globally in electronic messages to express feelings and moods will be a big center of attention at this week’s Licensing Expo at Mandalay Bay.

Emoji company GmbH, a Germany-based company, is hoping to pen licensing deals to put more of its iconic symbols on t-shirts, bags, sunglasses, coffee cups and anything else we wear or consume.

“We are obsessed with emojis,” said Jessica Blue, senior vice president of the Licensing Show.

Since making its first appearance at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas in 2015, the emoji company has signed more than 300 agreements to license its 5,000 icons out to manufacturers and entertainment companies. Sony Entertainment will release The Emoji Movie in August.

The global fascination with emojis may mean they become a lot more visible on the Strip in the coming years.

And it won’t be just because tourists are wearing hats with laughing faces, thumbs up or peace-sign icons.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Husges recently told a licensing trade publication the company plans to expand into the gaming and gambling industry. Emoji-themed slot machines may be a reality.

A U.S.-based emoji company representative was not immediately able to respond to a request for a comment on gambling plans.

5,000 brands in town

The Licensing Expo, which runs Tuesday to Thursday, matches owners of brands, or intellectual property, with manufacturers and retailers that want to use those brands to sell goods or services. The value of licensed products sold at retail is $250 billion globally.

A brand can be anything from a character to a logo, slogan or art. The show will feature more than 5,000 brands, including FAO Schwarz, Coca-Cola, BuzzFeed and Grumpy Cat, a cat internet sensation with a massive social media following.

Grumpy Cat has developed a huge licensing program in “almost every category you can imagine,” said Blue.

“Every exhibitor at our show over the years has built an audience. And when you have an audience, you have brand equity that you can then license out.”

Toys R Us and Amazon representatives will be among the 16,000 attendees walking the floors to study brands and products.

Mall debt defaults

Licensing Expo will host educational seminars on a range of topics, including the future of brick and mortar retail, a sector that has been devastated by the growth of online shopping.

That will also be one of the main themes at the RECon, the world’s largest retail real estate convention, which is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week as well.

Thousands of retail stores around the U.S. are closing as they lose business to online competitors. RadioShack will close 550 locations, J.C. Penney Co. 400, The Limited 250, Kmart 108 and Macy’s 68, according to Business Insider. They are among 15 chains closing more than 60 stores this year. FAO Shwarz closed its iconic store on Fifth Avenue in New York in 2015 after shutting its Las Vegas store a few years earlier.

The loss of big tenants is causing malls to default on their debt and close down. There were 163 defaults on commercial mortgaged backed securities (CMBS) tied to retail property in 2016 totaling $2.62 billion, according to a note by Fitch Ratings on May 15. The agency expects CMBS defaults to rise this year.

“Continued store closings by Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney will disproportionally affect lower tier malls and drive retail CMBS loan defaults higher,” said Fitch analyst R. Brook Sutherland in the May 15 note.

Some investors believe that commercial retail debt is the next “big short” in credit markets after the subprime mortgage meltdown. Shares of mall operators have been taking it on the chin.

Las Vegas Premium Outlets

Simon Property Group, the largest owner of malls in the U.S., has fallen 22 percent over the past 12 months compared with a 16 percent rise in the S&P 500 over the same period. Simon Property Group owns the two Las Vegas Premium Outlets as well as The Shops At Crystals.

Malls are now trying to fill their empty retail space and parking lots with restaurants, entertainment and even housing.

The RECon show will feature 1,200 exhibitors and attract 37,000 industry players — from investors to developers and suppliers of goods and services to commercial retail.

Some of the exhibitors at the RECon show include National Retail Properties, which owns 2,500 retail properties in 48 states; SolarMax Renewable Energy Provider, which offers solar energy and LED lighting solutions to commercial retail properties; and Innovative Vending Solutions, which has more than 5,000 massage chairs in over 500 mall properties.

The city of Las Vegas will also be be exhibiting at RECon to promote projects to potential investors and developers. Las Vegas representatives have been attending the show for the last few years.

In total, the two expos will bring more than 50,000 business people to the city next week. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates they will spend $50 million during their stay, extending the strong convention start to the year.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.