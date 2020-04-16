Life Time CEO to join White House council on reopening economy

A businessman with ties to the Las Vegas area is joining the group that will advise the White House on reopening the economy after the shutdown.

Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi

Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi was invited to the Great American Economic Revival industry group, according to a Thursday news release.

Akradi operates more than 150 athletic clubs in the U.S. and Canada, two of which are in Nevada, representing more than 38,000 employees combined.

“We need a balanced and clear, play-by-play, offensive and defensive strategy for each of the two battles – health and economy,” Akradi said in a statement. “One that allows everyone to play their role, find clarity in the unknown and quickly move forward.”