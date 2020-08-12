Life Time Fitness to host outdoor workouts

Members at Life Time Summerlin and Life Time Green Valley will have a hybrid model, the company said Wednesday.

Life Time Fitness member Keri Mladenov of Las Vegas uses a treadmill at the Life Time Fitness located in Henderson on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Life Time Fitness facility operations team member Jonathan Palmer deep cleans the Henderson location on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A social distancing sign is seen on a treadmill at Life Time Fitness located in Henderson on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gym operator Life Time announced Wednesday it will begin hosting outdoor workouts at two of its Las Vegas Valley locations.

“While many gyms and health clubs across the state and country remain fully or partially closed, Life Time has creative solutions to keep doors open and members safe and healthy,” a spokeswoman said in a release.

Members at Life Time Summerlin and Life Time Green Valley will have a hybrid model, allowing for outdoor workout spaces with training equipment and several group classes throughout the day, according to the company.

The company says it is creating outdoor workout experiences for members “in an effort to align with local government regulations and/or consumer preferences.”

Gyms and fitness clubs were allowed to reopen May 29 with safety and strict sanitation protocols under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two directives. Group fitness classes will be required to allow for 6 feet of social distancing under the directives.

Life Time has over 150 gyms across the country, and since mid-May, 125 of its clubs have partially reopened across 24 states. The company said that, as of mid-July, it recorded more than 7.4 million visits at its locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.