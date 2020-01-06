Life Time plans gym on Las Vegas site of never-built project

Minnesota-based Life Time has drawn up plans for a 60-foot-high, 125,500-square-foot facility at the southeast corner of Durango Drive and Sunset Road, across the street from Ikea.

A fitness chain that bought a giant hole in the ground in Las Vegas wants to build a three-story health club on its new plot.

Minnesota-based Life Time has drawn up plans for a 60-foot-high, 125,500-square-foot facility at the southeast corner of Durango Drive and Sunset Road, across the street from Ikea. It would feature weightlifting, fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, and sport courts.

The southwest valley club also would include spa and salon services, children’s activities and “health and wellness assessment” such as chiropractor treatment, blood draws for lab testing and physical therapy, county documents show.

Clark County commissioners are scheduled to consider project plans Wednesday.

Efforts to speak with Life Time were not immediately successful Monday.

The luxury-gym operator, which has a location in Summerlin and another in Henderson, bought the roughly 15-acre tract for $14 million in November.

Its project would pump life into a long-dormant property that has been a gaping reminder of Southern Nevada’s wild real estate boom and devastating crash.

Irish and Las Vegas developers teamed up in 2006 to build a multi-tower project there called Sullivan Square. Plans called for 1,380 residential units, 45,000 square feet of retail and 272,000 square feet of office space, according to county records.

Work crews excavated the site. But ultimately, like numerous other high-rise condo proposals from Las Vegas’ bubble days, Sullivan Square was never built.

Contractors sued the developers, and the development team’s Las Vegas half sued its Irish partner, claiming its failure “to timely and sufficiently fund” Sullivan Square led to lawsuits, liens and a halt in construction.

They left behind a vacant property whose excavated portion, former listing broker Aman Lal previously said, is roughly 30 feet deep.

The project’s Las Vegas partner — Glen, Smith & Glen Development Co. — is out of business. Life Time, led by founder Bahram Akradi, bought the land from Sullivan Square’s Irish half, Dublin-based Harcourt Developments.

