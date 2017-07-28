ad-fullscreen
Links of London opens at Forum Shops at Caesars

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 11:33 am
 

A luxury British jewelry and gift shop has opened at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

The store is Links of London’s fifth freestanding boutique in the U.S., according to a company statement.

It is also the first boutique outside of New York, according to the company’s website. Links of London counts among its customers the former Kate Middleton, wife of Britain’s Prince William.

The store opened July 22. It has in stock an exclusive “Welcome to Las Vegas” yellow gold charm and offers engraving services.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

