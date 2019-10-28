52°F
Liquid hydrogen plant planned for North Las Vegas industrial park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 11:01 am
 

A French industrial gas supplier plans to build a new project North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park.

Air Liquide, described on its website as “a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and health,” intends to build a liquid hydrogen production plant on the southern end of the industrial park, according to the city.

It’s the second major development to come out of Apex since last month, when electric vehicle startup Faraday Future sold a swath of land that would have been home to a massive car production plant.

In a statement, Air Liquide USA’s president of hydrogen energy said the investment is part of a long-term commitment to develop of hydrogen energy for transportation.

“We are more than ever convinced that hydrogen will play a major role in the energy transition, reducing regional pollution and improving the quality of air the people of the community are breathing in,” Karine Boissy-Rousseau said.

North Las Vegas started working with the company about six months ago, Mayor John Lee said. He said he expects Air Liquide to attract other companies to the area.

The city said Air Liquide will produce 30 tons of liquid hydrogen daily, partially from renewable natural gas.

According to its website, Air Liquide employs about 66,000 people across 80 countries.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

