81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Lithum-boron project, Nevada county strike agreement

The pond near the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site on Feb. 22, 2024, in Esmeralda ...
The pond near the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site on Feb. 22, 2024, in Esmeralda County. Rhyolite Ridge holds the largest known lithium and boron deposit in North America. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Renderings have been unveiled of the proposed Spaceport project. (Courtesy: Spaceport)
Want your own personal satellite? Here’s how and what it’ll cost
A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family house at Novara Lane on Wednesday, June 15, ...
Could Nevada voters change the property tax system?
Public meeting at Las Vegas City Hall leads to confrontation, firing, arrest
The logo of the Nevada Gaming Control Board is shown on video before a meeting on Thursday, Mar ...
Judge rules against gaming regulators on sports event contracts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 11:34 am
 

A development agreement has been signed between a Nevada county and North America’s largest lithium-boron project to bring the mine one step closer to operation.

Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project owners Ioneer Limited on Monday announced a development agreement with Esmeralda County that will provide funding for public services and infrastructure for the county and “establishes a framework for continued collaboration.”

An estimated $5 million to $7 million will be provided in county benefits, along with an additional $10 million in road upgrades through construction via the agreement. The agreement was approved by Esmeralda County officials on April 2 and will become fully effective after statutory procedures are completed.

Located in Esmeralda County, Rhyolite Ridge, the largest known lithium and boron deposit in North America, is expected to be under construction this year and take 36 months, with first production starting in 2028. The mine is expected to create around 500 construction jobs, 350 jobs during the mine’s life cycle and “tens of millions” in wages and salaries.

Ioneer will provide local residents benefits including: Road access, improvements and maintenance; traffic management; public safety resources; emergency responder training and coordination; grant writing support; local hiring and recruitment programs; commitment to working with local businesses; commitment to develop a mutual assistance agreement between County and Ioneer; water usage and monitoring and invasive species prevention.

Divided into three phases, the agreement will coincide with the project’s planned construction and early development, with a scheduled periodic review and automatic two-year extensions upon Esmeralda County review and approval.

The lithium mine is expected to be “state-of-the-art,” recycling half of all water use and avoid the use of evaporation ponds to limit water used during operations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family house at Novara Lane on Wednesday, June 15, ...
Could Nevada voters change the property tax system?
By / RJ

The Nevada Legislature could ask voters to consider reforming the state’s property tax system in a shake-up that could have big consequences for the state’s housing market and municipalities’ revenue.

MORE STORIES