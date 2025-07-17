83°F
Liv Paggiarino named Review-Journal’s photo editor

Liv Paggiarino. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has hired Liv Paggiarino as photo editor.

In her role, Paggiarino serves as a photographer and helps manage the newsroom’s team of photographers.

“It’s been great to get someone who is not only adept at shooting and handling the organizational aspects of a newsroom, but also someone who is a valuable mentor to younger journalists,” said Review-Journal Director of Photography Sam Morris.

During her time at the Review-Journal, Paggiarino already has played a pivotal role in shaping and coordinating the visuals for rjmagazine’s Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas.

Previously, Paggiarino was a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times, where she curated visuals for the newspaper’s Weekend print section and its “101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles” magazine.

Paggiarino earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018 and a master’s degree in visual editing and management in 2021, both from the University of Missouri.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

