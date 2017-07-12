Live drone demonstrations coming to Las Vegas conventions

The Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range, a test site for drones, is slated to host live flight demos for the convention industry.

An unmanned aerial vehicle is seen at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems has been working to plan live drone demonstrations and two upcoming drone-related conferences at the 6-acre range, southeast of Nevada State College off of Paradise Hills Drive.

Mark Barker, the institute’s business development director, said the arrangement is “still in the works” and the institute and its partners are working to coordinate which exhibitors will demonstrate.

A spokesman for Interdrone, a three-day conference at the Rio in September, and a spokesman for the Commercial UAV expo, a three-day conference at the Westgate in October, did not return a request for comment.

