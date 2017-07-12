ad-fullscreen
Live drone demonstrations coming to Las Vegas conventions

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2017 - 4:28 pm
 

The Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range, a test site for drones, is slated to host live flight demos for the convention industry.

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems has been working to plan live drone demonstrations and two upcoming drone-related conferences at the 6-acre range, southeast of Nevada State College off of Paradise Hills Drive.

Mark Barker, the institute’s business development director, said the arrangement is “still in the works” and the institute and its partners are working to coordinate which exhibitors will demonstrate.

A spokesman for Interdrone, a three-day conference at the Rio in September, and a spokesman for the Commercial UAV expo, a three-day conference at the Westgate in October, did not return a request for comment.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.

 

