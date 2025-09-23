Locks changed on NFL legend’s Las Vegas restaurant due to unpaid rent
A Strip steakhouse from an NFL Hall of Famer has closed after failing to pay over $400,000 in rent.
A Las Vegas Strip steakhouse from an NFL Hall of Famer has closed after failing to pay over $400,000 in rent.
The landlord has changed the locks on Emmitt’s Vegas at Fashion Show, a steakhouse from former NFL running back Emmitt Smith, due to “delinquent payment of rent,” according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.
According to a sign posted to the door from landlord and Fashion Show owner Brookfield Properties, the total delinquent rent is over $407,730.88. A new key will be provided only if the delinquent rent is paid in full, said the sign.
Brookfield Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Emmitt’s was Smith’s first restaurant venture, with development costing around $18 million.
Opened on Feb. 26, 2024, the closure comes after around only a year and a half in business. But, since being announced in December 2021, the restaurant has been saddled with delays, taking two and a half years to set an opening date.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Emerson Drewes on X.