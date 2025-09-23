Locks changed on NFL legend’s Las Vegas restaurant due to unpaid rent

A Strip steakhouse from an NFL Hall of Famer has closed after failing to pay over $400,000 in rent.

Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening night party for his new restaurant Emmitt's Vegas at Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The landlord has changed the locks on Emmitt’s Vegas at Fashion Show, a steakhouse from former NFL running back Emmitt Smith, due to “delinquent payment of rent,” according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.

According to a sign posted to the door from landlord and Fashion Show owner Brookfield Properties, the total delinquent rent is over $407,730.88. A new key will be provided only if the delinquent rent is paid in full, said the sign.

Brookfield Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emmitt’s was Smith’s first restaurant venture, with development costing around $18 million.

Opened on Feb. 26, 2024, the closure comes after around only a year and a half in business. But, since being announced in December 2021, the restaurant has been saddled with delays, taking two and a half years to set an opening date.

