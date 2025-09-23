90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Locks changed on NFL legend’s Las Vegas restaurant due to unpaid rent

Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Emmitt's Las Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening ni ...
Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening night party for his new restaurant Emmitt's Vegas at Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Allegiant Air's new chief operating officer Tyler Hollingsworth outside their Airbus A320 ...
Allegiant Air’s COO talks new training center, future of airline
People walk around outside at Caesars Palace during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, ...
Inside Gaming: What should Caesars do to unlock value as it falls off S&P 500?
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
Las Vegas high roller gaming salons could see some changes
Abandoned houses are seen on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Searchlight. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Veg ...
Boarded-up buildings, and some history, in real estate listing south of Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2025 - 12:26 pm
 

A Las Vegas Strip steakhouse from an NFL Hall of Famer has closed after failing to pay over $400,000 in rent.

The landlord has changed the locks on Emmitt’s Vegas at Fashion Show, a steakhouse from former NFL running back Emmitt Smith, due to “delinquent payment of rent,” according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.

According to a sign posted to the door from landlord and Fashion Show owner Brookfield Properties, the total delinquent rent is over $407,730.88. A new key will be provided only if the delinquent rent is paid in full, said the sign.

Brookfield Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emmitt’s was Smith’s first restaurant venture, with development costing around $18 million.

Opened on Feb. 26, 2024, the closure comes after around only a year and a half in business. But, since being announced in December 2021, the restaurant has been saddled with delays, taking two and a half years to set an opening date.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Emerson Drewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES