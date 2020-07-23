Loft women’s clothing store in Downtown Summerlin shuts down

An email was sent Wednesday to customers of the women’s clothing store with the subject line “Goodbyes are hard (so let’s say ‘see you soon’)” foreshadowed the news.

The Loft store in Downtown Summerlin has closed its doors.

Loft remains at Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South; and outlet locations at Premium Outlet malls to the north, 775 Grand Central Parkway, and south, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Its sister store, Ann Taylor, has location at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 1013 S. Rampart Blvd.; as well as a factory store at Premium Outlets Mall North.