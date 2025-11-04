Long-awaited Henderson grocery store nears opening

The Smith’s Marketplace — an expanded department store version of the traditional grocery store — will occupy just under 130,000 square feet.

A rendering of the second Smith's Marketplace proposed to be in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

The future site of a Smith's Marketplace at the Galleria Commons in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A long-awaited Smith’s Marketplace is eyeing an early 2026 opening.

Smith’s parent company Kroger on Tuesday confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it is gearing up for a January opening date for the new Smith’s Marketplace. Located at 560 N. Stephanie St., the expanded grocery store will open in the Galleria Commons between West Sunset and West Warm Springs roads in Henderson.

Currently, the grocery store is seeking approval from the city of Henderson City Council on Nov. 4 for a liquor license, which is recommended for approval. Preliminary plans for the grocery store were approved by city council in February 2023.

The Smith’s Marketplace is an expanded department store version of the traditional grocery store and will occupy just under 130,000 square feet in the former Burlington and Dollar Tree storefronts. Offerings at this store will include grocery, pharmacy, electronics and other retail products and gas pumps.

This will be the second Henderson Smith’s Marketplace and the third in the Las Vegas area. Henderson has another Smith’s Marketplace in Cadence and another located in Skye Canyon.

