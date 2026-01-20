Long-awaited Henderson grocery store sets opening date

MGM to power its Strip resort-casinos with solar in the daytime

The long-awaited Henderson Smith’s Marketplace finally has an opening date.

After almost three years of development, the Smith’s Marketplace at 560 N. Stephanie St. is opening Saturday. At just under 130,000 square feet, the store cost $23 million and will employ around 200 people.

The grocery store will hold a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. and open to the public at 8 a.m., with the first 400 customers receiving a gift bag of Smith’s products and a gift card.

The Smith’s Marketplace is an expanded department store version of the traditional grocery store. The new store is in the former Burlington and Dollar Tree storefronts at the Galleria Commons.

Food and grocery offerings at this store will include produce, local products, a deli, with made-to-order salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and sushi. Additionally, it will include a Starbucks cafe, drive-thru pharmacy, floral department, online grocery pickup and a fuel center with five fuel options: regular, midgrade, premium, diesel and ethanol-free fuel.

This will be the second Henderson Smith’s Marketplace and the third in the Las Vegas area. Henderson has another Smith’s Marketplace in Cadence, and another is located in Skye Canyon.

