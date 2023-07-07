Looking for a new gym? Concept from Anytime Fitness parent plans Las Vegas entry

A franchisee has plans to open three locations of a high-intensity fitness concept in the valley as well as one waxing store.

Three locations of Basecamp Fitness are planned for the Las Vegas valley. (Basecamp Fitness)

Another gym concept from the parent company of Anytime Fitness and The Bar Method is looking to open its first locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Three Basecamp Fitness studios and one Waxing the City shop is planned for in or around Sin City, according to a news release from parent company, Self Esteem Brands. The company didn’t say how soon it hoped to have the locations open.

Steve Polk, an Anytime Fitness franchisee with five locations operating between Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as his business partners Nikki Huynh and Bill Hargraves are planning to open the locations – targeting Summerlin, Henderson and Green Valley Ranch.

Basecamp Fitness is described as a hyper-condensed high-intensity interval training group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged exercise into only 35. There are currently 19 locations of the gym open nationwide. Waxing the City, with more than 100 locations nationwide, offers a range of waxing services and proprietary skin and beauty care products.

No locations for Basecamp and Waxing the City have been identified yet, according to the company. The franchisee is using ROI Commercial as its broker in the search for retail space.

A company spokesperson said in an email that Self Esteem Brands believes the valley could support more Basecamp and Waxing the City locations and is seeking additional franchisees.