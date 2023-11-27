Looking for golf work on Strip? ‘Putt in’ an application

The new golf attraction at the Strat has about 30 hiring fairs on the schedule in November and December.

A street view rendering of Atomic Golf at the Strat. The project is expected to open in early 2024. (Courtesy of Flite Golf and Entertainment)

A new golf attraction hitting the Las Vegas Strip next year is looking for staff members with no caddying experience necessary.

Atomic Golf at the Strat will hold about 30 hiring fairs this week and through December for part-time and full-time hourly positions. In-person interviews will be held inside WeWork in Town Square, according to a news release.

Atomic Golf, a roughly $75 million project created by Flite Golf and Entertainment in partnership with the Strat, will have 103 hitting bays and eight putting bays when the four-story building opens in early 2024.

The venue is hiring bartenders, dishwashers, servers, cooks and other kitchen staff, guest services associates and maintenance technicians, according to the news release.

Candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they have been selected to move forward, the company said.

Dates and times include:

Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

The property’s opening has been delayed slightly. Project managers initially targeted an opening date before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix held in mid-November.

“We have experienced some typical construction delays as we finish building a new golf entertainment destination in Las Vegas. We look forward to opening our doors at Atomic Golf Las Vegas in the first quarter of 2024,” a representative said in a statement.

