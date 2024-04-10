60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Looking for stuff? 99 Cents Only stores are running on empty

The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue a ...
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road. April 10, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard wit ...
The 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard with signs indicating it has discounts of up to 30 percent off as the location closes. April 10, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue a ...
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road. April 10, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue a ...
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road. April 10, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue an ...
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. April 9, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue an ...
The inside of the soon-to-close 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. April 9, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Veranda suite living room at Durango is shown. (Courtesy of Clint Jenkins)
Durango shows off luxury suites — PHOTOS
Spearmint Rhino sues competitor over ‘South Park’-inspired name
$1.4M slots jackpot spree hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Customers drink coffee at the Blind Tiger Cafe Jan. 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. On Wednesday, Apri ...
Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2024 - 1:50 am

The liquidation sales have begun at the 99 Cents Only stores in Las Vegas.

Outside of several 99 Cents Only stores throughout the Las Vegas Valley there are store closing signs that promise discounts of up to 30 percent off for certain items.

The deep discount retailer has at least 15 stores in Las Vegas, four in Henderson, three in North Las Vegas and one in Boulder City.

Inside several 99 Cents Only stores, the shelves range from mostly full to mostly empty depending on the aisle. The aisles with fresh produce, cleaning and kitchen utensil items were very bare and aisles with packaged food and specialty items like toys and office supplies were better stocked.

The discounts in the stores ranged from 5 percent for drinks to up to 20 percent for toys. Most discounts were set at 10 percent including for groceries, frozen food and health items.

On Tuesday, the 99 Cents Only store at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had shelves that were either mostly empty or half full.

On Wednesday, the 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard had better-stocked shelves but still had many half-empty aisles. Employees were restocking cleaning supplies on Wednesday morning.

Also on Wednesday, the 99 Cents Only store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road also had half-empty shelves but employees were restocking grocery items. The aisle containing cleaning supplies was empty except for a few mops and buckets that were for sale. Employees were restocking grocery items on Wednesday morning.

All these locations were busy with shoppers who were picking up items and ensuring the discounts promised on the shelves matched the final receipt. Employees at these 99 Cents Only stores said they weren’t sure of the exact closure date for their location but they all said it would be sometime in June.

On April 4, it was announced that all 371 locations of the 99 Cents Only stores were closing and its merchandise would be liquidated. The closure was attributed to inflation, rising losses, macro-economic pressures and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on retail stores, said Mike Simoncic, interim chief executive officer of 99 Cents Only stores.

On Sunday the company filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware. In the bankruptcy filing, the 99 Cents Only stores said it owed about $60 million to around 30 creditors.

The company didn’t respond to questions on the exact closure of its Las Vegas stores or how many employees will be impacted by the closures. The bankruptcy documents indicate the company has about 10,800 full and part-time employees.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Customers drink coffee at the Blind Tiger Cafe Jan. 10, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. On Wednesday, Apri ...
Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The latest figures on consumer prices threaten to torpedo the prospect of multiple interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

The Fountains of Bellagio show at Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 of the biggest real-life casino heists of all time
By Lauren Liebhaber Stacker

These dramatic endeavors, often glorified in Hollywood movies, highlight the extreme lengths some will go to in trying to gain an upper hand against the meticulously calculated odds of casino games.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
99 Cents Only stores closing in Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes went viral on TikTok. Now, they’re reselling for hundreds
recommend 3
Dollar Tree to raise prices as high as $7
recommend 4
Want to feel special? Stores, restaurants with paid memberships are betting on it
recommend 5
10 cheapest US grocery stores for weekly essentials
recommend 6
Arts District hotel to expand next year