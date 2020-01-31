41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Luxury brand sales on Las Vegas Strip driven by tourists, millennials

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2020 - 7:11 am
 

Fragrance brand House of Creed just finished expanding its presence at the Forum Shops at Caesars and executives already have their sights on a second outpost along the Las Vegas Strip.

“We stayed last week at Aria — when you’re over there the likelihood of you shopping and experiencing Creed is very unlikely,” said Thomas Saujet, co-founder and president of International Cosmetics & Perfumes, which manages Creed’s North American operations. “You’re not going to come to Forum, and if you’re at the Forum you’re not going there (to Aria) as well, so I think there’s just so much retail opportunity.” 

Creed and a number of other luxury labels are itching to grow their retail presence in Las Vegas as big spenders among tourists and millennials propel the luxury retail market.

At your service

The global luxury market is expected to grow at a rate of about 4 percent a year and hit roughly $1.5 trillion by 2025, according to a 2019 luxury market report by Boston Consulting Group.

Representatives for Forum Shops, Grand Canal Shoppes and Wynn Plaza all cited the high volume of tourists, particularly international shoppers, as the biggest driver of luxury retail’s growth along the Strip.

Grand Canal Shoppes Senior Marketing Manager Janet Lafevre said more than 90 percent of Grand Canal shoppers are tourists.

“Our luxury retailers really thrive with the international customer that comes in and that’s a real focus for us,” she said.

The average amount spent on shopping by international visitors is significantly higher than other tourists.

Foreign visitors in 2018 spent an average of $296.39 on shopping during their stay, while Southern California visitors spent $138.01 and those from other states spent an average of $206.34, according to the latest visitor profile from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Another segment pushing the luxury trend are millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, who are expected to make up half of the $1.5 trillion luxury market, according to the Boston Consulting Group report.

Millennials are having such an impact that some brands — Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel — are adapting to their preferences, such as a demand for luxury streetwear apparel.

Wynn Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Retail Frank Visconti said last summer’s opening of Off-White — a luxury streetwear brand founded by Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh — at Wynn Plaza was the center’s way of catering to that fashion-forward crowd willing to spend over $200 for an Off-White graphic T-shirt.

“People dress differently than they did 20 years ago,” Visconti said. “They’ll carry a Chanel bag and wear sneakers, and men will wear Kiton tuxedos with sneakers.”

‘Luxurious fish bowl’

The market for luxury retail is so strong that Creed had to wait two years before a space became available, said Maureen Crampton, director of marketing and business development at Forum Shops.

Creed Director of Stores Luis Cavallo said the brand was bursting at the seams in its former home in front of Tourneau, which he described as a “luxurious fish tank.”

In Forum Shops, Crampton said luxury is a significant contributor to the mall’s success and many brands recently took steps to meet increasing demand.

Gucci, near The Fountain of the Gods, added nearly 2,000 square feet of space, unveiling a renovated 6,217-square-foot store last year.

Neighboring retailer Louis Vuitton also stretched out by spinning off its men’s offerings into a separate 2,702-square-foot store several steps away — making it one of only four independent men’s boutique in the world. It then used the extra space at its existing 6,056-square-foot location to create a dedicated women’s store.

Balenciaga more than tripled its space when it unveiled a re-imagined store late last year, growing to 4,315 square feet.

Visconti said he simply can’t satisfy demand at Wynn Plaza.

“I have 60 stores here and I’m probably not exaggerating that 50 of them would probably like more space,” Visconti said. “It’s rare that someone leaves…when opportunities come up they’re pounced on.”

He said Chanel got lucky when its next-door neighbor vacated. Now, the Parisian brand is undergoing an expansion and is expected to finish its remodel at the end of this year. Visconti added Hermès will also be moving into a space that’s triple the size of its existing store this year. Then, new luxury tenants will be opening up. Balenciaga, at Forum and Crystals, is opening another location at Wynn Plaza by June.

Visitors to the Shops at Crystals can also expect to see some changes, according to Director of Marketing and Business Development Monique Clements.

“While we aren’t ready to make any official announcements at this time, we do have (over) 15 stores remodeling, right-sizing or relocating to new locations in the next 18 months,” Clements said in an email.

Still growing

Saujet said Las Vegas is likely one of the only cities outside of New York where luxury retailers can open multiple locations along the Strip’s roughly four-mile stretch.

“If Chanel can have three stores in Vegas (when) they’re completely not the type of brand that over saturates the market, same thing with Hermès, that means there is definitely room for more than just one boutique — no question,” Saujet said of Creed’s expansion.

Cathy Enderwood of CBRE pointed out rents are likely much cheaper for luxury brands on the Strip compared to New York. It’s unclear what the rates are as hotels handle leasing internally but Enderwood said it’s rumored to be $250 to $300 per square foot, compared to cities like New York where brands can expect to pay well over $1,000 per square foot.

“They probably feel in Las Vegas they’re getting some value and incredible traffic from all over the world,” she said. “Plus, all these brands want to have their physical experience in the store compliment the digital so it brings brand awareness.”

Lafevre of Grand Canal Shoppes noted luxury retailers know how many of their stores a market can support.

“Luxury is typically not looking for department-size stores,” she said. “They’re very particular. It’s a lot of courting (and) we have several luxury tenants that we’re trying to get over the lease line.”

Visconti admits he does worry about the day-to-day sales volume but quickly puts things in context when thinking about retail giants like LVMH, whose portfolio includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Loewe.

“Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH Corp., vacillates between first and second richest man in the world and his business is luxury retail,” he said. “He just acquired Tiffany & Co., so when I start to worry about yesterday’s sales I think to myself, ‘Well…he’s still expanding so I think I’m OK.’”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
The Venetian in Las Vegas, Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCanno ...
Sands Cares Accelerator graduates first nonprofit
By / RJ

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to help children in underserved communities get off the streets and into college, joined the Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s three-year mentorship program in 2017.