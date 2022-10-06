Luxury builder Toll Brothers expands to St. George

Toll Brothers, which has projects around the Las Vegas Valley, opened two neighborhoods in the Desert Color master-planned community just north of the Arizona border.

An aerial photo of the Desert Color master-planned community in St. George, Utah. (GWC Capital)

Residential areas of St. George, Utah, are seen on Aug. 11, 2021. (Sean Hemmersmeier/The Spectrum via AP)

A luxury homebuilder with operations in Southern Nevada has expanded to St. George, Utah.

Toll Brothers announced this week that it opened two neighborhoods in St. George’s Desert Color master-planned community just north of the Arizona border.

One project, called Mirada, has 24 homesites, while the other, Regency, is a 55-and-over community with 550 homesites. Both are open for sale.

Regency residents will have access to a 10,000-square-foot “resort-style clubhouse” with indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and pickleball and bocce ball courts, Toll said in a news release.

Gary Mayo, group president for Toll in Nevada, said in the release that St. George is two hours from Las Vegas and offers “an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities that make it an ideal place to call home.”

Its starting prices in St. George range from just under $472,000 to almost $782,000, according to its website.

Toll confirmed to the Review-Journal that the projects are its first in St. George, roughly 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Desert Color, located along Interstate 15 and Southern Parkway, spans 3,350 acres. The first homes were built in 2019, and the community already features a mix of single-family houses, nightly rentals, a hotel and an early-education charter school.

The master-planned community has approvals for 11,001 residential units and includes 180 acres of commercial land, said Ryan Coates, GWC Capital’s business services manager for Desert Color.

St. George, meanwhile, has experienced plenty of growth in recent years.

From July 2020 to July 2021, the St. George metro area added almost 10,000 new residents, bringing its population to more than 191,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Since 2010, its population has expanded more than 30 percent.

Pennsylvania-based Toll develops luxury communities around the Las Vegas Valley. The starting prices range from just under $535,000 to more than $1.5 million, its website shows.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sean Hemmersmeier contributed to this report.