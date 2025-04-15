83°F
Business

Luxury health-club chain set to start building new Las Vegas facility

Heavy construction equipment is seen where a Life Time health club is slated to be built at southeast corner of Durango and Sunset Drives across from Ikea, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Heavy construction equipments are seen where a Life Time health club is slated to be built at southeast corner of Durango and Sunset Drives across from Ikea, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Heavy construction equipments are seen where a Life Time health club is slated to be built at southeast corner of Durango and Sunset Drives across from Ikea, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Heavy construction equipments are seen where a Life Time health club is slated to be built at southeast corner of Durango and Sunset Drives across from Ikea, on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi at Life Time Fitness Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pickleball courts at Life Time Fitness Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life Time Fitness Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi at Life Time Fitness Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi at Life Time Fitness Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 10:13 am
 
Updated April 15, 2025 - 11:16 am

A luxury health-club chain expects to start building a new location in Las Vegas in the next few months.

Life Time founder Bahram Akradi said in an interview this past weekend that construction on its long-planned southwest valley facility, across from Ikea, should be underway within the next 60 days.

Heavy equipment is already on-site.

Project plans have called for a three-story, 125,500-square-foot building with areas for weightlifting, fitness classes, tennis and indoor and outdoor pools, as well as nutrition coaching, children’s activities, massage, and “injectable services such as Botox and dermal fillers,” Clark County records show.

Minnesota-based Life Time purchased the 15-acre site, at the southeast corner of Durango Drive and Sunset Road, in fall 2019 for $14 million. Clark County commissioners approved project plans in early 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit.

The county Building Department issued a commercial building permit valued at $29 million for the new health club this past December, records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

