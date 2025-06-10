102°F
Luxury jewelry brands open stores on Las Vegas Strip

Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, April 6, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, April 6, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2025 - 12:03 pm
 

Two new retailers are bringing the bling to a north Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino.

Jewelry brands Graff and Cartier opened storefronts in the Fontainebleau, adding to the property’s luxury retailer lineup.

The Graff storefront is its largest in North America, with a 3,300-square-foot salon on the resort’s first level. A serpentine counter greets guests with fine jewelry and a bespoke bridal area in the front. Behind concealed doors is Graff’s high jewelry collection.

Inside the hidden high jewelry room is a “curated collection” of high jewelry, set with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires, as well as a VIP room, lounge area and library.

Cartier is also on the first floor, with a boutique inspired by the Las Vegas Valley. The boutique includes Tank, Santos, Ballon Bleu and Panthère timepiece collections, as well as “signature” jewelry lines Love, Trinity, Juste un Clou and Écrou, along with other luxury accessories.

Both stores are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

