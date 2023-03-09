LVCVA to consider 10-acre, $125M Strip land sale on Tuesday

Developers Brett Torino and Paul Kanavos, who built Harmon Corner and are working on the 63 retail center, would become the owners of property near the Convention Center.

A 10-acre parcel owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The LVCVA plans to sell the land. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 10-acre parcel, at right behind fence, owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The LVCVA plans to sell the land. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 10-acre parcel owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The LVCVA plans to sell the land. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 10-acre parcel owned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The LVCVA plans to sell the land. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After the high-priced sale of a north Strip lot fell through, two developers are set to buy it for an even bigger amount.

Las Vegas developer Brett Torino and New York’s Paul Kanavos, who built retail projects on the Strip together, have teamed up to buy a 10-acre parcel just south of Fontainebleau Las Vegas for $125 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The LVCVA board is scheduled to consider the sale Tuesday. The property, at the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Elvis Presley boulevards, occupies part of the footprint where the Riviera stood.

Proceeds from the sale would help finance a $600 million Las Vegas Convention Center renovation project scheduled to start in April.

The buyers declined to comment Thursday ahead of next week’s hearing.

Past projects

Overall, the latest sales attempt would put the property in the hands of developers with a track record of building projects on the Strip. It would also mark another lucrative real estate sale in Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor, which has had a surge of property transactions over the past few years and rising land prices.

Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and Kanavos, chairman and CEO of Flag Luxury Group, teamed up more than a decade ago to develop a three-story retail complex at the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The project, called Harmon Corner, features tenants including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Sugar Factory.

More recently, they built a four-story retail project at the southwest corner of the same intersection, next to luxury mall The Shops at Crystals at the multi-tower CityCenter complex.

The new project, called 63, is slated to feature such tenants as Ocean Prime, whose operators said they’d invest nearly $20 million in the seafood and steakhouse restaurant set to open this spring.

Terms of the deal

As part of the land sale, the 14-member LVCVA board is slated to consider spending $2 million for closing costs and other contractual requirements.

The clock on a 90-day due diligence period begins upon approval of the deal. If the purchase and sale agreement gets the green light, the buyers have five days to make a $3 million initial deposit. By the end of the due-diligence period, an additional $2 million will be required of the buyers.

The sale must be completed by Sept. 11, according to the tourism agency’s meeting agenda.

As part of the agreement, the LVCVA has carved out two time frames to license the parcel for $1: in late October and early November for the Specialty Equipment Market Association automotive trade show, and in December and January for tech megashow CES 2024.

The north edge of the Strip had already seen big changes before the LVCVA voted in fall 2021 to sell the 10-acre plot to Chilean developer Claudio Fischer for $120 million.

But the sale failed to close last year, and the LVCVA kept a $7 million nonrefundable deposit and put the parcel back up for sale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.