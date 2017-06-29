Lyft debuts luxury ride-hailing service in Las Vegas

Lyft Lux, also being offered in 16 other cities and counties, will cost three to five times the amount for a Lyft Classic ride.

There’s always another level of VIP status in Las Vegas.

Passengers wanting to get picked up in a high-end black vehicle as part of their ride-hailing experience can place an order through Lyft Lux starting Thursday, marking a step above the Lyft Premiere service that debuted in January, company officials said.

Lyft Lux, company officials said, is aimed at business travelers who might want to catch an extra-fancy ride to important meetings, formal events or special occasions.

Porches, Cadillacs and other extravagant vehicles available through Lyft Lux are the same as those offered in Lyft Premiere, with a few minor differences: the cars and SUVs must have black interiors and exteriors, be equipped with leather seats and be 2011 models or later, company officials said.

Lyft Lux fares will typically cost about three to five times the amount for a Lyft Classic ride.

Along with Las Vegas, Lyft Lux will also debut on Thursday in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and the California areas of Orange County and San Diego.

New and existing users can get up to $20 of credit toward their ride by using the code “LASLUXRJ.”

