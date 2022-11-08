63°F
Lyft offers discount code for Election Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2022 - 9:19 am
 
Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount code for those heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Election Day is upon us, and a ride-hailing company is working to help voters cast their ballots.

Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount code for those heading to the polls today.

Riders can enter the code “VOTE22” for a discount of up to $10 for a trip to a polling place. The code can only be used during voting hours on Election Day — polls are scheduled to close in Nevada at 7 p.m. — and only for a trip to the polls.

“We believe that everyone’s voice – and vote – deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier,” Lyft said in a press release.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

