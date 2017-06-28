Macy’s building at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas gets new landlord

The Macy’s building at Boulevard Mall has a new landlord, months after the retailer said it would close the store amid a nationwide purge.

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The vacant Macy's building at Boulevard Mall at 3634 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Macy’s building at Boulevard Mall has a new landlord, months after the retailer said it would close the store amid a nationwide purge.

Macy’s sold the vacant, 178,000-square-foot property for about $3.5 million last week to a company linked to the Troesh family, property records show.

The new owners would be a logical fit, as records indicate they partnered with developer Roland Sansone on his 2013 purchase of much of Boulevard Mall.

It’s unclear what the buyers plan to do with the Macy’s building or whether Sansone teamed up on the deal.

Sansone, founder of Henderson-based Sansone Cos., told the Review-Journal on Monday to send questions about the sale to Boulevard general manager Timo Kuusela, who did not provide answers to the inquiry.

The Troesh family, who has companies and a foundation registered to an office on Jet Stream Drive in Henderson, could not be reached for comment.

A Macy’s spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment on the sale.

Boulevard, located on Maryland Parkway at Twain Avenue a few miles east of the Strip, opened in the 1960s. It was once a premier shopping spot in Las Vegas but later dwindled in popularity and had a backlog of needed repairs.

Sansone bought the property for $54.5 million, acquiring 56 of its 75 acres, and unveiled plans for a $25 million overhaul to lure more shoppers and tenants.

Among other things, he has spruced up the exterior with an art deco-style façade, and in a bid to rely less on traditional retail, his new or planned tenants include an aquarium, a call center, a mini-golf course and a movie theater.

Still, like other shopping hubs, Boulevard can’t dodge the continued slide of big-box retail.

Macy’s announced in January that it was closing 68 locations nationally, including its store at Boulevard. Two months later, J. C. Penney Co. said it would shutter its location at Boulevard as well, part of a plan to close 138 stores nationwide.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

3634 S. Maryland Parkway, las vegas, nv