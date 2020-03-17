Macy’s closing all stores nationwide through March 31

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business today.

In a Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a man carries shopping bags across the street from a Macy's store in San Francisco. Macy's said Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that it is closing all of its Macy's stores and related brands effective today through at least March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The closures will extend at least through March 31, the relewase stated.

Closures include all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.