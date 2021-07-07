Macy’s holding hiring event, looking to fill jobs in Las Vegas

The local hiring push is part of a nationwide effort to fill open full- and part-time positions at Macy’s stores.

Macy's department store in Henderson is shown. Macy’s announced Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that the company is hiring for more than 200 jobs at its Las Vegas-area stores. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @bizutesfaye

Macy’s announced Tuesday that the company is hiring for more than 200 jobs at its Las Vegas-area stores.

A news release from the company states that Macy’s is offering a “variety of opportunities” that include “competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.”

Art Green, Macy’s Southwest region senior principal of human resources, said it’s the in-store employees who make the 162-year-old company tick.

“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” Green said. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues — rooted in equality and driven by purpose — that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer.”

The local hiring push is part of a nationwide effort to fill open full- and part-time positions at Macy’s stores. The company is holding a national hiring event on July 15 at stores and fulfillment centers across the country. Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s is asking job seekers to apply online ahead of time at macysjobs.com. The company said most interviews will be held online, with an interview taking about 30 minutes. Applicants could receive an offer the same day they apply.

Walk-in applicants are welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the July 15 hiring event.

Macy’s is looking for those with experience in in-store leadership, cosmetics and beauty, merchandising, service and fulfillment.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.