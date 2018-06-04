Macy’s opens first off-price retail store in Nevada

Called Macy’s Backstage, the store opened in Meadows Mall on Saturday with discounts on items ranging from 20 to 80 percent off.

Macy's Backstage Store grand opening at Macy's in the Newpark Mall on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Newark, California. (Peter Barreras/AP Images for Macy's)

Macy’s has opened its first off-price retail store in the state.

Backstage is a nearly 16,000-square-foot store within a store. Macy’s introduced the concept with seven free-standing Backstage stores in the Northeast and San Antonio in 2015 and 2016.

Additional Nevada Backstage stores will open in the fall within the Macy’s in Downtown Summerlin and at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, according to a company statement in April. The Meadowood Mall in Reno will also open a Backstage store.

Macy’s has a fifth local store at Fashion Show shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip.

Macy’s has 60 Backstage stores across the U.S., over two-thirds of them within other stores. The company wants 100 locations during this fiscal year and a dedicated distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, for the brand.

Macy’s and other traditional department stores have shuttered brick-and-mortar stores recently, a move experts credit to an outdated business model and too many physical locations.

Macy’s closed its Boulevard Mall location as one of 68 stores shuttered during 2017.

The Troesh family bought the 178,000-square-foot property for about $3.5 million months after the retailer said it would close the store.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will open an office in the second story of the former Macy’s space.

