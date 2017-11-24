Macy’s working to fix credit card payment issue on Black Friday

Macy’s is struggling to process credit cards in its stores, a painful setback as the retailer kicks off the holiday season.

This Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo shows Macy's corporate signage at its flagship store in New York. Macy’s and Best Buy are expanding their same-day delivery as they aim to become more competitive with online leader Amazon. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)

“It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards,” Radina Russell, a spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based chain, said in an email. “But we have added additional associates to the floor.”

Social-media users around the U.S. have complained the company’s payment systems aren’t working, spurring long lines and abandoned purchases.

The glitch marks the latest headache for a retailer that’s trying to get back on its feet. Macy’s has suffered 11 straight quarters of same-store sales declines, but Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said earlier Friday that he was optimistic about this Black Friday — the traditional start to the year-end selling season.

The company is “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Russell said.