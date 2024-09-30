Major faucet company opens large North Las Vegas distribution center

The company is currently hiring for its new facility as it looks to sell an older building.

The new Moen distribution center is set to open in North Las Vegas on Oct. 2. Moen is one of the largest faucet and fixtures brands in North America. (Moen)

Moen, North America’s largest faucet brand, has opened a large distribution center in North Las Vegas.

Located at East North Belt Road, the facility is 680,314 square feet and sits on 74.6 acres. The company broke ground on the facility, known as Prologis Speedway North Distribution Center 1, in January 2023, with construction led by Layton Construction Company LLC. The company declined to say say how many workers it hired for the new facility.

“This state-of-the-art distribution center will not only create meaningful career paths rooted in our city for our residents but also solidify North Las Vegas as a key hub for industrial and commercial expansion,” North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a statement

Operations at the facility began over the summer but the grand opening will be celebrated Oct. 2.

The faucet manufacturer had a previous facility in North Las Vegas at 4335 Arcata Way that is currently being sold, with all operations moving to the new location.

Moen has already hired 10 percent more workers than at the previous facility to support the larger center and looks to hire an additional 10 percent in 2025, the company said. The company is currently hiring experienced power industrial equipment drivers.

Sustainability and innovation are main focuses for the facility, with its recycling program, machines to minimize cardboard usage and will serve as a hub for new products such as the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, Moen said.

With the construction of the new facility, Moen said it aims to increase West Coast product volume by 200 percent, reduce transportation costs and improve lead times by 30 percent.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.