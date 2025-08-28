Major gym chain planning new Henderson location

The chain anticipates a 2027 opening and currently operates 16 gyms in Nevada, with three in Henderson.

A gym chain is planning a new location in Henderson.

EōS Fitness has signed a long-term lease for a new 42,630-square-foot gym at 2711 N. Green Valley Parkway, the chain said. It is anticipated to open in 2027 and will be located in the Parkway Springs Plaza.

The location will have 24-hour access and will feature typical EōS signature amenities such as strength and cardio equipment, workout classes, a movie workout room and personal training options, said David Reiseman, chief growth officer for EōS Fitness. Additionally, it will feature new amenities such as a cold plunge, hot tub and infrared sauna.

Memberships will start at $9.99-a-month, said Reiseman.

Currently, the chain operates 16 gyms in Nevada, with three existing in Henderson. EōS is also partnering with Mark Wahlberg for his forthcoming Municipal Gym at Downtown Summerlin, which will feature fitness and recovery aspects, as well as juice bars, cafés, retail and apparel, vitamins and supplements.

