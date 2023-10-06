88°F
Business

Major mixed-use project set to be developed in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 1:24 pm
 
The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A new mixed-use development project called Midtown could add several buildings and hundreds of residential units to the area surrounding the English Hotel near the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

In total, the Midtown project looks to add 3,000 residential units to downtown Las Vegas and 100,000 square feet of commercial space to the area and is designed to offer a “modern, pedestrian-centric lifestyle,” according to a news release detailing the Midtown project.

Midtown will be developed by the Z Life Co., which also developed the English Hotel.

This project will be completed in phases and the first phase of the Midtown project looks to add five buildings around the English Hotel that would add a total of 651,000 square feet of space to the area and 856 residential units to the area, according to Midtown’s website. These buildings would be a mix of apartments, condominiums and mixed-use facilities that would offer both retail and office space.

Midtown’s first phase should be completed within the next five years and pre-leasing for the first phase will conclude by the end of this year, according to the news release. Midtown’s website states that two buildings for its first phase will open in 2025 and offer 281 residential units as well as a space for offices and retail.

The full project should be completed on a 10-year timeline, according to the news release.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

