Business

Major national bank to lay off 130 employees in Las Vegas

FILE - A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, ...
FILE - A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 11:51 am
 

A major national bank plans to lay off as many of 130 employees in Las Vegas, according to a notice filed with the state of Nevada.

Wells Fargo plans to close operations and personal lending business units at its location at 6325 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, according to a Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter submitted by the bank to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Employees in the units were notified verbally on June 27 and formal notices will be delivered to affected employees beginning in October, the bank said in the letter.

According to the letter, some affected employees will have the opportunity to relocate and secure other positions within the company.

“Wells Fargo continues to bring employees in non-customer facing roles together and to improve and modernize our workspaces,” the company said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday. “This will strengthen our customer-centric culture, collaboration, strong risk management, and innovation. We will offer support to impacted employees, such as severance and career counseling.”

Wells Fargo has a dozen branch locations in Las Vegas and more in the surrounding area, according to its website.

