Major online retailer to hire thousands in Nevada

The retailer is ramping up its effort to add more positions for the holiday season.

The number of millionaire households in Las Vegas has tripled since 2019, top broker says

Details of LVCVA’s ‘Fabulous’ sale to be reviewed by board

An Amazon warehouse is seen at 650 E. Owens Ave., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Amazon is hiring for more than 2,500 jobs in Nevada in a effort to add more positions for the holiday season.

Announced on Tuesday, Amazon is hiring over 2,500 full-time, part-time and seasonal roles across Nevada during the holiday season. Seasonal positions start at $19 per hour on average, full- and part-time earn more than $23 per hour, with total compensation at over $30 per hour, according to a news release.

Positions open, according to the Amazon.jobs website, include fulfillment, software development, loss prevention, buying, human resources, IT, among others. There is an opportunity for seasonal or temporary employees to advance into full-time positions, said the news release.

Additionally, employees have access to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which will pre-pay college tuition for degrees and industry certifications. Nevada residents can utilize this for institutions like UNLV and community colleges.

Job seekers can visit and apply on Amazon.jobs to search for Nevada and Las Vegas specific positions.

The new positions come after Amazon announced they would add 250,000 new jobs nationwide for the holidays.

Amazon has invested over $17.6 billion into the state in infrastructure and compensation, contributing $16.1 billion in Nevada’s gross domestic product, said the news release.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.