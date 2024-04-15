74°F
Major retail center coming to Henderson

A rendering of a 100,000-square-foot shopping center planned for Green Valley. (CNR Retail)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 2:45 pm
 

A 100,000-square-foot retail center in Green Valley Ranch called The Cliff will replace an aging office complex in Henderson.

Design plans have been unveiled for the open-air retail center at 2500 to 2550 Paso Verde Parkway just off the 215 Beltway at St. Rose Parkway.

The $30 million redevelopment will feature restaurants, including a 26,000-square-foot open but covered outdoor dining lounge, shopping, health and wellness stores over 25 retail spaces and spearheaded by Partners Capital and CNR Retail.

Partners Capital acquired the property off-market for $17.5 million in August 2023 and it was 80 percent leased at the time. Construction is slated to begin this October with the center opening in summer 2025, pending construction permit approval from the city of Henderson.

“This location is what restaurants and retailers dream of,” said Chris Clifford, the development lead for CNR Retail. “Not only is Green Valley Ranch one of the most sought out destinations for businesses in the City of Henderson, but the neighborhood is also characterized by younger households with some of the highest average incomes in Nevada.”

Henderson is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

