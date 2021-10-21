Make-A-Wish leader takes top role in Southern Nevada chapter

A local Make-A-Wish leader with a background in strategic operations and entertainment has been named the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

Scott Rosenzweig will lead Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada as president and CEO, the nonprofit announced. He previously worked as the organization's vice president of mission advancement. (Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada)

Scott Rosenzweig, the organization’s former vice president of mission advancement, took over the top role last week, according to a news release. He first joined Make-A-Wish’s local chapter in 2018 as the director of mission delivery. In his tenure, Rosenzweig was responsible for grant operations, fundraising, volunteer management and medical outreach.

“Make-A-Wish is an organization that constantly challenges me to be more creative in service of our kids and families,” Rosenzweig said in a statement. “I am excited to lead our chapter into the future, and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to work alongside the dedicated board of directors, staff, donors, and volunteers who bring hope, strength, and joy to children when they need it most.”

Before joining the nonprofit, Rosenzweig worked in strategic and operating initiatives at Caesars Interactive Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment Corp., according to his LinkedIn. He also worked as an theater actor, director and choreographer, according to the release.

Rosenzweig’s new role will require him to lead the organization’s overall strategy and mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, according to the release. He will be responsible for directing Make-A-Wish’s program services and development, organization operations and brand awareness.

“I am beyond delighted to continue to work hand-in-hand with Scott in this new role,” said Heather Harris, chair of the Make–A–Wish Southern Nevada board of directors. “He is a strong, creative, and energetic leader with a track record that shows he knows how to deliver on our mission. His inside understanding of this organization and our community will serve him well as he continues to connect people in support of our life-changing work.”

Rosenzweig succeeds Caroline Ciocca, who left the chapter after seven years in December 2020 to work in the private sector.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.