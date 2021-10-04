85°F
Business

Makers of 5-hour Energy shot launching new energy drink at Las Vegas show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 11:31 am
 
Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour Energy, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, that it would be launching a 16-ounce carbonated version of its energy shot, during the National Beer Wholesalers Association annual convention at Caesars Palace.
In this March 4, 2015 file photo is Living Essentials LLC, maker of 5-Hour Energy drink, in Farmington Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

The company that makes the ubiquitous 5-hour Energy shot is launching a new beverage designed to compete with the likes of Monster and Red Bull.

Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour Energy, announced Monday it would be launching a 16-ounce carbonated version of its energy shot, during the National Beer Wholesalers Association annual convention at Caesars Palace.

The Las Vegas market will be one of the first to get the new drink on store shelves, as the product begins to roll out across the country.

The carbonated drink will be offered in berry, grape and watermelon flavors, which also are the most popular flavors of the 5-hour energy shot.

Living Essentials CEO Manoj Bhargava said in a statement that the drink has a “lighter taste compared to Red Bull and Monster.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

