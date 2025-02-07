65°F
Business

Manufacturer opening new facility in North Las Vegas

Welcome to the City of North Las Vegas sign photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Las V ...
Welcome to the City of North Las Vegas sign photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2025 - 4:56 pm
 

An Ohio manufacturer is setting up shop in North Las Vegas.

City officials announced Thursday that Kreate plans to open a 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center in North Las Vegas. In a news release, the city did not say where exactly the company would be located, but city spokeswoman Liz Abebefe told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Kreate is considering a facility at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.

It expects to be fully operational in North Las Vegas by June and create more than 60 advanced manufacturing positions over the next five years, the city said.

Kreate makes storage bins, shelving, outdoor furniture and other products, saying it handles everything from supply-chain management to plastic injection molding. It also says that its largest customer is big-box retail giant The Home Depot.

Nickolas Reinhart, founder and CEO of Kreate, said in the city’s news release that North Las Vegas was a natural choice for a West Coast location, citing its logistical access and availability of quality workers.

According to the city, Kreate’s facility represents an $11.5 million investment in North Las Vegas.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development on Thursday said it approved $1.2 million in tax breaks for the company.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

