Many gifts under the Christmas tree donated by area nonprofits

With thousands of Southern Nevada families facing financial stress this year, Santa’s helpers have ensured children across the state wake up to presents under the Christmas tree Thursday.

Isaih Brass, 9, and sister Unikiya Brass, 10, play atop their car as hundreds of drivers and passengers wait in the World Market parking lot as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People line up to walk in as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People enter after waiting in line to walk in as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boxes of toys for all kidÕs ages are ready to be given out by volunteers as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reanna Soriano, left, hands off gifts to Jayden Murphy, 9, center, and Alicia Murphy, 10, standing out of their sunroof as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Antonia Geronimo, right, with son Ruben, 8 mos., is joined by sonÕs Miguel, 8, Angel, 10 ad Daniel, 2, as they receive gifts during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miguel Geronimo, 8, is loaded with gifts received during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers greet drivers with toys as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gina Jones, left, and Patti Dillon grab more gifts to be distributed as the Las Vegas Rescue Mission holds its toy drive on a first-come, first-serve basis drive-thru event in the World Market parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The HELP of Southern Nevada toy drive distribution takes place at the non-profit's headquarters in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Kaila Tuvell makes gift bags during the HELP of Southern Nevada toy drive distribution at the non-profit's headquarters in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Brian McMains, right, delivers a boxed bicycle to a client's vehicle during HELP of Southern Nevada's toy drive distribution at the non-profit's headquarters in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Nick Voigt assembles a bicycle for the HELP of Southern Nevada toy drive distribution at the non-profit's headquarters in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers Tanner Phillips, 17, left, and Jayme Phillips, 50, of Henderson pack Christmas donations to be given to families, at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Volunteer Mandisa Alston, of Henderson packs toys for Christmas donations to be given to families, at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Volunteer Mandisa Alston, of Henderson transfers toys for Christmas donations to be given to families, at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Lacie Jackson, 34, of Las Vegas, packs toys for Christmas donations to be given to families, at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Volunteer Aldona Leskys, 76, of Henderson, organizes individual family Christmas presents, at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Individual Christmas gifts are organized for each household are seen waiting to be picked up at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Administrative assistant of family service department Lucas Gordon organizes Christmas toys to be given to individual families at the Salvation Army located off of Palomino Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Lisa Barnes, a captain at the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, said the organization dipped into its operating budget to provide gifts for approximately 4,000 to 8,000 children.

“It’s tricky because the need is up and donations are down, which is not the combination you want,” said Barnes.

Heather Williams, director of development at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, said the organization usually provdes toys for about 1,000 families, but this year it served about 3,000 families.

“The need is so great,” she said. “We had very generous donations that we ended up being able to make a purchase at Walmart for a considerable number of the toys.”

Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer at HELP of Southern Nevada, said in previous years the nonprofit normally provides toys for about 3,000 families.

This year, it capped applications at 2,500 families, or toys for about 6,000 children. In meetings as early as April, the HELP team thought the pandemic would’ve been contained in a few months.

“And as we saw that not happening we knew that we couldn’t over promise,” said Quinn. “That’s the worst thing we could do. If a lot of our donors are out of work, a lot of our donors haven’t worked for many months, and for us to expect that they are able to give what they usually give, we didn’t want to be foolish about it, so we reduced it just a little bit.”

Most nonprofit leaders across the valley said many families who normally provide gifts and donations received them instead this year.

“We see a lot of people that have donated to us in the past, even participated as a volunteer with our holiday programs, we see them coming for assistance,” said Quinn. “A lot of new people that would have never needed assistance before, that’s who we’re serving.”

Nevada’s unemployment rate was 10.1 percent in November, higher than the national jobless rate at 6.7 percent. Through the week ending Dec. 12, there have been a total of 1.56 million initial claims filed for regular unemployment insurance and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, 1.54 million of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Many families who might have had extra cash a year ago now are struggling to make ends meet and mounting bills often are a priority ahead of holiday presents.

Vanessa Ruiz approached several tables outside the HELP of Southern Nevada’s headquarters in Las Vegas last week, as she carefully looked at the offerings before selecting several toys, children’s books, and a bicycle for her six-year-old daughter.

“This is the first time that I had to do this,” said Ruiz, a Pahrump resident.

She said the presents were a ray of hope amid a year of despair.

“We just wanted to give the kids something to look forward to and not have, like, a sad year,” said Ruiz, who recently returned back to work after both she and her husband were laid off because of the pandemic. “So for us, it means our kids can enjoy something for Christmas. It means a lot that they’re doing this for so many families.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.