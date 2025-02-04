‘Mar-a-Lago of Las Vegas’ on the market for $21M

A country club near the Las Vegas Strip is loaded with amenities, including tennis courts, pickleball courts and indoor and outdoor pools.

It spans 72,000 square feet of enclosed space and measures 85,000 square feet in total, including terraces and outdoor courts.

The Stirling Club in the Turnberry Place, a luxury high-rise condominium complex, is on the market for $21 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

The Stirling Club in Las Vegas has hit the market for $21 million.

The country club, which spans 72,000 square feet inside the Turnberry Place luxury high-rise condominium complex near the Strip, has been dubbed Las Vegas’ answer to President Donald Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago resort by Realtor.com.

The property was originally bought by a company called Stirling Club LLC in 2018 for $12.3 million and features a four-story club which has undergone a recent renovation.

The building was originally built back in 2000 and sits on approximately 3.2 acres, according to Clark County property records.

According to the listing, some of the amenities include tennis courts, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools with a bar and tennis pro shop, pool cabanas and a Starbucks. The club also features a gym, Pilates studio along with a hair and nail salon.

Memberships can vary for the Stirling Club however initiation fees are usually around $5,000 and about $550 a month for access.

The private club regularly hosts weddings, parties, dinners and entertainment.

