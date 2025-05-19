Mark Wahlberg-backed gym, more retailers coming to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin has announced 10 new retailers and eateries that have plans to open at the outdoor shopping complex.

An aerial view of Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ten new retailers and eateries, including a Mark Wahlberg-backed gym are coming soon to Downtown Summerlin.

The 400-acre outdoor shopping complex announced that the new tenants will represent over 114,000 square feet of new retail space.

Municipal Gym, Wahlberg’s newest Las Vegas venture, is opening soon at the shopping complex. Powered by EōS Fitness, the new gym will feature not only fitness and recovery aspects, but also juice bars, cafés, apparel, vitamins and supplements.

Popular gym wear brand Alo is opening its first off-Strip location at Downtown Summerlin. Standing for air, land and ocean, the brand is known for its high-quality yoga clothes.

Skin Laundry, a laser-focused skin care spa, is opening its first Las Vegas location in Downtown Summerlin. The company is known for its laser hair removal and skin rejuvenating treatments, targeting fine lines, wrinkles, acne and more.

“When we zeroed in on the Summerlin location, we knew we’d found the right fit for our newest clinic location—and that now was the time to open it,” said Gregg Throgmartin, CEO of Skin Laundry, in a statement. “The Las Vegas customer is incredibly savvy about beauty and skincare, and we’ve spent the past year expanding our offerings to give our clients access to medically backed, state-of-the-art treatments that deliver real results fast.”

Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart is also making its way off the Strip and into Summerlin. This will mark the third location in Las Vegas, with one in Fashion Show Mall and another opening soon in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

The retailer has grown in popularity in the United States offering “blind boxes” with a surprise collectable toy inside and their collaborations with artists.

BYLT Premium Basics is opening their first Las Vegas location, offering high-quality basics for men, women and children.

Another first to market location is Roche Bobois Paris, a high-end French furniture storefront that will make its way to Downtown Summerlin. Optic Gallery is also planning to open in the complex.

As for food, Paris Baguette and The Great Greek will be opening locations a the mall; both have multiple locations across the Valley.

Additionally, the longstanding Victoria’s Secret and PINK will be reopening to debut it’s remodel soon.

Newly opened stores at Downtown Summerlin include Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique, a Whole Foods and Starbucks.

