Markets shudder more on virus fears; Dow down 9.6% in 2 weeks

The SP 500 index is now 9.6% below the record high it set last week and its headed for its worst week since October 2008.

In a Feb. 24, 2020, file photo trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 27. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street as investors continue to flee risky assets as countries take increasingly drastic measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak and as more big-name companies warn that they’ll be affected.

The S&P 500 index is now 9.6 percent below the record high it set last week and its headed for its worst week since October 2008. A decline of 10 percent below its recent peak would mark what market watchers call a “correction,” a normal phenomenon that analysts have said was long overdue in this bull market, which is the longest in history.

Microsoft and Budweiser maker InBev became the latest to warn investors about the virus’ potential hit to their finances.

Bond yields continued sliding as investors shifted money into lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell further into record low territory, to 1.28 percent from 1.31 percent late Wednesday. Gold prices edged higher.

The market recovered some of the ground it lost in the early going, and the S&P 500 was down 1.7 percent as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern time. after being down as much as 3.5 percent earlier.

Early Dow loss trimmed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or 1.7 percent, to 26,507. It was down as much as 960 points earlier. The Nasdaq slid 1.7 percent.

American Airlines fell 4.3 percent as airlines continue to feel pain from disrupted travel plans and suspended routes. Delta Airlines, which is reducing flights to South Korea because of the outbreak in that nation, fell 2.4 percent.

The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is worrying governments with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.

In California, health officials say a new coronavirus case could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.

Japan closing all schools

Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam’s holiest sites.

Italy has become the center of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centers of that nation.

The price of crude oil fell 3.4 percent. The price has been falling sharply as investors anticipate that demand for energy will wane as the economy slows.

Growth expectations slipping away

At their heart, stock prices rise and fall with the profits that companies make. And Wall Street’s expectations for profit growth are sliding away. Apple and Microsoft, two of the world’s biggest companies, have already said their sales this quarter will feel the economic effects of the virus.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said earnings for companies in the S&P 500 index might not grow at all this year, after predicting earlier that they would grow 5.5 percent. Strategist David Kostin also cut his growth forecast for earnings next year.

Besides a sharply weaker Chinese economy in the first quarter of this year, he sees lower demand for U.S. exporters, disruptions to supply chains and general uncertainty eating away at earnings growth.

Such cuts are even more impactful now because stocks are already trading at high levels relative to their earnings, raising the risk. Before the virus worries exploded, investors had been pushing stocks higher on expectations that strong profit growth was set to resume for companies.

The S&P 500 was recently trading at its most expensive level, relative to its expected earnings per share, since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2002, according to FactSet. If profit growth doesn’t ramp up this year, that makes a highly priced stock market even more vulnerable.

Goldman Sach’s Kostin said the S&P 500 could fall to 2,900 in the near term, which would be a nearly 7 percent drop from Wednesday’s close, before rebounding to 3,400 by the end of the year.

Traders are growing increasingly certain that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates to protect the economy, and soon. They’re pricing in a better than two-in-three probability of a cut at the Fed’s next meeting in March. Just a day before, they were calling for only a one-in-three chance.

A handful of companies have managed to gain ground in the latest rout of stocks. Medical teleconferencing company Teladoc surged 23.7 percent and 3M, which counts surgical masks among its many products, rose 3.1 percent.

European markets plummet

In Europe, where new cases were being reported, Germany’s DAX lost 2.2 percent to 12,496 and the CAC 40 in Paris dropped 2.3 percent to 5,555. In London, the FTSE 100 lost 1.9% to 6,907. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 percent and the future contract for the S&P 500 was 0.9 percent lower.

Traders are concerned the global economy could stumble as major industrial countries struggles to contain the outbreak.

Microsoft said the outbreak in China was hurting it more than expected. Frankfurt airport said it would reduce some staff work hours as it saw a heavy drop in aviation. Shares in airlines like International Airlines Group and easyJet, a big European budget carrier, were down by double digits.

“Previous crisis playbooks have all revolved around buying the dip in equities, so I wonder just how much further the fire sale will go before the market at least starts to scale in again,” analyst Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a report. “But based on last night’s price action, it does appear that any bounce in stocks is likely to be short-lived. And eventually, the markets could fall deeper as investors start to think what’s the point of trying to pick the bottom in the short term.”

Asian markets drop

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 2.1 percent to 21,948.23, while in Australia, the S&P ASX/200 dropped 0.8 percent to 6,657.90. Hong Kong’s climbed 0.3 percent to 26,778.62.

In South Korea, where 334 new cases of the virus were reported, the Kospi dropped 1.1 percent to 2,054.89. The central bank downgraded its growth estimate for 2020 to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent and said the virus outbreak would have a short-term impact on business activity, after the economy expanded at its slowest pace in a decade last year. The Bank of Korea kept its key policy rate unchanged, at its current record low 1.25 percent.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1 percent to 2,991.33, while shares fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia. Thailand’s benchmark rose 1.5 percent after tumbling 5.1 percent on Wednesday following reports of newly discovered virus cases.

Investors have been moving more money from stocks into bonds in the wake of the outbreak.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.29 percent Thursday, down from 1.34 percent. The yield on the 3-month Treasury bill edged up to 1.51 percent. The inversion in the yield between the 10-year and the 3-month Treasurys is a red flag for investors because it has preceded the last seven recessions.

Benchmark crude gave up $1.20 to $47.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday it lost $1.17. Brent crude oil, the international standard, shed $1.28 to $51.53 per barrel, having dropped $1.52 the previous day.

Gold rises

Gold, which is considered a haven of value by investors, climbed $16.55 to $1,655 per ounce.

The dollar fell to 109.91 Japanese yen from 110.40 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.0947 from $1.0884.