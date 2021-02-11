61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Marshall Retail holding warehouse sale this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 6:22 pm
 
(Marshall Retail Group)
(Marshall Retail Group)

Marshall Retail Group, the company behind the Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop, will be hosting a warehouse sale offering steep discounts on men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

Shoppers will be able to pick up goods starting Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3755 W. Sunset Road, Suite A.

While it will take place in an outdoor tent, space will be limited due to social distancing protocals. Shoppers are required to RSVP in advance at https://bit.ly/3jiMWE2.

The sale will include items priced from $2 to $15 from brands such as Carina, Marshall Russo, Misura and Paradiso, among others.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
3
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
4
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
5
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats' Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mi ...
Aunt Jemima gets a new name
By Dee-ann Durbin The Associated Press

In the cultural reckoning that followed last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Quaker Oats decided to change the name altogether.