Marshall Retail holding warehouse sale this weekend

Marshall Retail Group, the company behind the Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop, will be hosting a warehouse sale offering steep discounts on men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

(Marshall Retail Group)

Shoppers will be able to pick up goods starting Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3755 W. Sunset Road, Suite A.

While it will take place in an outdoor tent, space will be limited due to social distancing protocals. Shoppers are required to RSVP in advance at https://bit.ly/3jiMWE2.

The sale will include items priced from $2 to $15 from brands such as Carina, Marshall Russo, Misura and Paradiso, among others.

