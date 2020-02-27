Maryland regulatory body OKs Caesars-Eldorado deal

Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One day after Eldorado Resorts CEO Tom Reeg told investors that he can “see the finish line” on the company’s $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp., the company received permission from another state regulatory body to close the deal.

The Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency announced Thursday that it approves Eldorado’s pending acquisition. Reeg said Wednesday he expects the deal to close early in the second quarter of this year.

Regulatory bodies in Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Iowa already approved the merger. Eldorado and Caesars will need to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada, before the deal can close. It also will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.