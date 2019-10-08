MassMedia names Georgeann Pizzi president of the firm

During her tenure at MassMedia, Georgeann Pizzi’s role has grown to include leading the agency’s team of senior leaders and continuously expanding the firm’s capabilities.

MassMedia Corporate Communications announced that Georgeann Pizzi, most recently partner and senior vice president, has been named president of the firm.

“In her more than a decade of service to our firm, Georgeann has consistently demonstrated her leadership in the agency with effective collaboration across our disciplines to deliver integrated marketing solutions. Georgeann is the right person to maintain our momentum in ensuring the success of our clients,” said Paula Yakubik, founder and managing partner of the agency that provides public relations, advertising and marketing communication.

During her tenure at MassMedia, Pizzi’s role has grown to include leading the agency’s team of senior leaders and continuously expanding the firm’s capabilities and industry knowledge, Yakubik said. “Georgeann has a keen eye for emerging trends and technology and makes a point of bringing new and cutting-edge marketing solutions to our clients.”

Silver State Health has appointed Greta Jackson chief behavioral health officer for the nonprofit community health center, which offers primary care and behavioral health services. Jackson will create and standardize mental health programming for the center “in an effort to provide high quality and accessible mental health services to Southern Nevadans,” according to a news release.

Alston Construction Co. has announced the hiring of Zack Macioce, who has 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, as project manager in the company’s Las Vegas office.

Fisher Phillips, a national labor and employment law firm representing employers, announced the addition of Brian Bradford as Of Counsel in the firm’s Las Vegas office. Before joining Fisher Phillips, Bradford was Of Counsel at Ogletree Deakins.

