Matter Real Estate sells North Las Vegas warehouse for $16.2M

The building, dubbed Matter@Craig, is located at 4325 Corporate Center Drive, near the Craig Road-Interstate 15 interchange.

Developer Matter Real Estate Group sold a North Las Vegas warehouse at 4325 Corporate Center Drive, seen above, for about $16.2 million. (J. Walcher Communications)

A new development firm has sold its first completed project, a North Las Vegas warehouse.

Matter Real Estate Group announced this week that it sold a 156,000-square-foot industrial building for about $16.2 million to stage-lighting company Christie Lites.

The building, dubbed Matter@Craig, is located at 4325 Corporate Center Drive, near the Craig Road-Interstate 15 interchange.

Christie Lites founder Huntly Christie said in the news release that the building’s “location, infrastructure and logistics support” would help his company “meet our evolving needs in this region.”

Matter announced its formation in May. Its partners include Jim Stuart, whose past projects include the 100-acre retail and office complex Town Square Las Vegas.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.