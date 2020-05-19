Maverick Helicopters to return to Las Vegas skies Friday

To celebrate its return, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion.

Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights over Las Vegas on Friday, May 22, 2020. (Maverick Helicopters)

Beginning Friday, people will be able to fly the reopened skies of Las Vegas.

Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion.

To enter, visit www.FlyMaverick.com/OurVegas for an entry and additional details. The giveaway is open to U.S. residents 18 and older, and all flights must be redeemed by June 30. Winners will be randomly selected beginning Wednesday through mid-June.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to Las Vegas with an unforgettable opportunity,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters, in the release. “Las Vegas has been great to us for nearly 25 years and this is our way to give back and help make a positive impact to the future of our community and city we love.”

Passengers aboard Maverick Helicopters will enjoy bird’s-eye views of iconic landmarks such as Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn, Eiffel Tower, The Venetian Resort, Luxor, The Strat, T-Mobile Arena and the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

