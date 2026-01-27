McDonald’s revives most-requested Happy Meal toys after 39 years

McDonald’s revealed that a certain Happy Meal Toy line would return on January 27, featuring designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989, and 1990 releases.

McDonald’s has produced some of the most memorable Happy Meal toys in fast-food history, so iconic that many adults today still remember them fondly or even still have them in tucked away in their childhood bedrooms.

Longtime fans may recall the Tamagotchi releases, the collectible Beanie Babies, or the annual Halloween Boo Buckets that became seasonal staples for generations of customers.

This emotional connection is no accident.

Nostalgia plays a central role in McDonald’s marketing strategy, helping the brand forge deep bonds with customers and build long-term loyalty.

From its golden arches and red-and-yellow color scheme to the “I’m Lovin’ It” tagline and the beloved Happy Meal itself, McDonald’s remains one of the few restaurant chains able to preserve decades-old branding while continuing to innovate.

In recent years, the company has leaned more into this strategy by reviving some of its most iconic toys.

In November 2019, McDonald’s (MCD) brought back the Happy Meal Throwback Toys, with 15 fan-favorite classics to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal. In July 2025, the chain reintroduced the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal, featuring 21 new toys inspired by the brand’s most recognizable elements.

Industry experts say nostalgia-driven campaigns are increasingly effective as brands compete for attention in a saturated market.

“When we feel or care for something, we’re much more likely to act,” said Forbes Industry Expert Lauren Friedman. “Share a compelling blast from the past with a millennial, and you’re likely to reach them on an emotional level — the holy grail of brand marketing.”

“Associating brand messaging with positive references from the ’90s, ’80s — and even the ’70s — humanizes brands, forging meaningful connections between the past and present,” Friedman added.

That emotional pull may explain why one of McDonald’s most requested toy lines is now returning, nearly four decades after its debut.

The rise of the Changeables toys

The original Changeables series launched in 1987 with six toys that transformed from everyday McDonald’s items into robots or dinosaurs. The line was so popular that McDonald’s followed up with a second series in 1989 featuring eight toys, and a third in 1990, according to Fandom.

However, after the 1990s, the limited-time Changeables disappeared, despite strong demand.

That demand eventually spilled into the resale market. Currently, there are more than 4,100 Changeables-related listings on eBay, with complete collections listed for upwards of $250, depending on condition and packaging.

McDonald’s brings back Changeables Happy Meal toys after 39 years.

McDonald’s brings back the Changeables Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin revealed in a January 22 X post that the Changeables would return on January 27, featuring both robot and dinosaur designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989, and 1990 releases.

Huin added that the “Changeables were — by far — the most requested Happy Meal program on X, across social media platforms and through customer service.”

McDonald’s also teased the return on its Instagram page and website, confirming the toys will be available nationwide inside Happy Meals.

The new Changeables are shape-shifting toys reminiscent of Transformers, featuring 16 characters modeled after iconic McDonald’s elements, including packaging, popular food items, and in-store elements and equipment.

To introduce the lineup, McDonald’s shared details about each toy in an Instagram post ahead of the launch.

McDonald’s Happy Meal Changeables lineup

Boo Bot: Jack-O’-Lantern Boo bucket that transforms into a robot

Jack-O’-Lantern Boo bucket that transforms into a robot Pterabagdyl: To-go paper bag that transforms into a dinosaur

To-go paper bag that transforms into a dinosaur Vash: McNuggets box that transforms into a dinosaur

McNuggets box that transforms into a dinosaur Min-ee: Drive-thru menu display that transforms into a robot

Drive-thru menu display that transforms into a robot Cap Cap: McDonald’s baseball cap with a face

McDonald’s baseball cap with a face D1v4: Hamburger that transforms into a robot

Hamburger that transforms into a robot FR-13S: World Famous Fries that transforms into a robot

World Famous Fries that transforms into a robot Fergon: Paper-wrapped hamburger that transforms into a dinosaur

Paper-wrapped hamburger that transforms into a dinosaur Teef Rex: Happy Meal box that transforms into a dinosaur

Happy Meal box that transforms into a dinosaur Drinkobius-999: Soda machine that transforms into a robot

Soda machine that transforms into a robot Galla: Apple bag that transforms into a robot

Apple bag that transforms into a robot X-Cha4ng3: Front-desk ordering computer with cash register that transforms into a robot

Front-desk ordering computer with cash register that transforms into a robot Kurtis The Divine: Trash bin that transforms into a dinosaur

Trash bin that transforms into a dinosaur Kio: Self-ordering kiosk that transforms into a robot

Self-ordering kiosk that transforms into a robot Sizzlesaurus: Condiments bar that transforms into a dinosaur

Condiments bar that transforms into a dinosaur Torrus: Food disposal that transforms into the first robot-dinosaur-vampire hybrid

McDonald’s navigates a challenging market

The Changeables revival comes at a time when McDonald’s, like many fast-food chains, faces mounting pressure from slowing traffic, sales declines, rising food costs, and more cautious consumer spending.

Prices for food at home increased 2.6%, while prices for food away from home rose 3.7% in the 12 months ended September 2025, according to recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

As a result, foodservice traffic declined 1% in the quarter ending June 2025, as consumers dined out less frequently, according to Circana.

To counter these trends, McDonald’s has expanded value offerings, including the McValue menu, Extra Value Meals, and $5 Meal Deals.

“In response to the decreasing food dollar and the empowered customer, restaurants are turning to innovative business and operating models to grab a greater share of the market,” said KPMG Restaurant Segment Leader Paul Fultz and Former Strategy Leader of Consumer Markets Joel Rampoldt in a study.

In March, McDonald’s also launched its Restaurant Experience Team, bringing together operations, supply chain, franchising, development, restaurant design, delivery, and Speedee Labs to improve efficiency and accelerate innovation.

“Value is rarely defined only by price,” said Circana Senior VP and Industry Advisor for Food and Foodservice David Portalatin in a statement. ”Operational excellence in providing quality, affordability, great experiences, and convenience is what leads winning restaurants and their supply chain partners to greater success.”

Signs McDonald’s strategy is working

McDonald’s shows how nostalgia can be more than a marketing tactic; it can drive brand loyalty, repeat engagement, and cultural relevance.

By combining collectibles, immersive experiences, and value-oriented pricing strategies, the company continues adapting to evolving consumer behavior while preserving its iconic identity.

McDonald’s strategy results

Digital presence expanded to over 185 million 90-day active users across 60 markets.

90-day active users across 60 markets. Loyalty customers generated about $30 billion in systemwide sales in 2024.

in systemwide sales in 2024. Global comparable sales increased 3.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with U.S. comparable sales up 2.4%.

Despite improvement, the company remains cautious.

“We continue to remain cautious about the health of the consumer in the U.S. and our top international markets and believe the pressures will continue well into 2026,” said McDonald’s CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski in an earnings call.

“It’s a foundational expectation of our brand to bring consumers through our doors and keep them coming back.”

