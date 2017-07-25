McDonald’s swag available as part of UberEats promotion

Fans of McDonald’s can wear attire representing their favorite snacks, including Big Mac onesies, Egg McMuffin sweatshirts and a blanket checkered with burgers and fries as part of the fast-food chain’s McDelivery Collection.

Various pieces of swag, such as this pillowcase set, will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Various pieces of swag will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Swag will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Various pieces of swag, such as these sandals, will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Various pieces of swag will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Various pieces of swag, such as this picnic blanket, will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. (McDonald's)

Fans of McDonald’s can wear attire representing their favorite snacks, including Big Mac onesies, Egg McMuffin sweatshirts and a blanket checkered with burgers and fries as part of the fast-food chain’s McDelivery Collection.

Various pieces of swag will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. Seven Las Vegas Valley restaurants are participating in the promotion for Global Delivery Day.

New UberEats users can get a $5 discount Wednesday by using the code EATSMCDS.

Requests cannot be made for specific McDelivery Collection items, which also include a Big Mac pillowcase set, along with black sandals and a sweatshirt bearing the phrase “World Famous Fries.” Items will be distributed by 78,000 restaurants in 47 countries worldwide until McDonald’s runs out.

McDonald’s has sold 7,170 Big Macs, 12,559 orders of fries and 121,380 Chicken McNuggets through UberEats since the app launched in Las Vegas last September, company officials said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.