ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

McDonald’s swag available as part of UberEats promotion

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 4:00 pm
 

Fans of McDonald’s can wear attire representing their favorite snacks, including Big Mac onesies, Egg McMuffin sweatshirts and a blanket checkered with burgers and fries as part of the fast-food chain’s McDelivery Collection.

Various pieces of swag will be delivered for free starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday when McDonald’s food is ordered through the UberEats app. Seven Las Vegas Valley restaurants are participating in the promotion for Global Delivery Day.

New UberEats users can get a $5 discount Wednesday by using the code EATSMCDS.

Requests cannot be made for specific McDelivery Collection items, which also include a Big Mac pillowcase set, along with black sandals and a sweatshirt bearing the phrase “World Famous Fries.” Items will be distributed by 78,000 restaurants in 47 countries worldwide until McDonald’s runs out.

McDonald’s has sold 7,170 Big Macs, 12,559 orders of fries and 121,380 Chicken McNuggets through UberEats since the app launched in Las Vegas last September, company officials said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like