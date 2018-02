Meadows Bank grew its profits, loans and deposits last year, the bank reported this week.

Meadows Bank president and CEO Arvind Menon (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas-based lender, led by CEO Arvind Menon, said it earned $11.9 million in net income in 2017, up 34 percent from the prior year.

It had $682 million in loans on its books at the end of 2017, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and $680 million in deposits, up 24 percent.

